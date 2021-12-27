83 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Inching Towards 50 Crore Mark

Despite positive reviews and a holiday weekend, Kabir Khan's latest directorial 83 has failed to rake in big moolah at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev, the sports drama boosts of an ensemble star cast and revolves around India's iconic win against West Indies at the World Cup 1983.

Speaking about its performance at the box office, reports state that the after witnessing limited growth in its collection on Saturday, the Ranveer Singh starrer stayed stable on Sunday. If the early estimates are to be believed, the movie collected around Rs 17 crore on its third day of release taking the total three-day box office collection to around Rs 46 crore.

83 had collected Rs 12.64 crore and Rs 16.95 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Recently in a chat with Film Companion, Ranveer said that he is unruffled by the below-expectations box office figures of 83 adding that he is more interested in the project. On being asked if success would ever go to his head and 'ruin him', he said that he isn't worried about himself.

The actor told the entertainment portal, "The process is the prize. For instance, this film (83), people on Friday were like 'kitna kamaya, Chattisgarh mein kitna kamaya, yeh yahaan pe...' It's Saturday evening, and I haven't once asked how much were the collections." He added that he isn't asking how much the film has made and has detached himself from the box office results.

Talking about the the joy he gets when he is on the sets, and working with the 'finest talents' that the industry has to offer, Ranveer told Film Companion, "That's my entire focus. The results will make you temporarily happy, or temporarily sad, but that's the only value I attach to something."

Besides Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.