83 Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Sports Drama Enters 50 Crore Club

Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 opened to rave reviews from the critics and the film fraternity. However despite positive word of mouth, the Kabir Khan directorial had a lukewarm start at the box office as it minted Rs 12.64 crore on its day 1 of release.

Talking about its performance at the ticket window, early estimates suggest that the film has crossed the 50-crore mark. Reportedly the film has collected Rs 6.70 crore on Monday taking the total box office collection to Rs 53. 70 crore (all languages collection).

83 released in 3741 screens across in the country in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted that the non performance of 83 has sent shock waves since it came with a bigger price tag and bigger expectations. He had mentioned in another tweet, "Let's see if #83TheFilm gathers pace in the coming days... Besides tough competition from holdover titles [#SpiderMan, #PushpaHindi], the release calendar is chock-a-block with films: #Jersey [31 Dec] and #RRR [7 Jan]... The fact is, #83TheFilm has limited time to score!"

Coming back to 83' performance in overseas, the Ranveer Singh film has collected Rs 26.16 crore in three days.

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Kabir Khan had recalled his first meeting with the former Indian captain Kapil Dev and revealed that the latter had told him that he doesn't want 83 to be just about him, but the entire team. Khan had also said that he made sure that he didn't fall for the troupes of a sports drama and added, "I didn't want to be distracted by romance, back story and other tropes of a usual sports film. Further, the filmmaker had also called Ranveer 'the finest actor of his generation'.

83 spearheaded by Ranveer Singh also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna amongst others.