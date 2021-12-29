83 Day 5 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees A Drop In Collections

Ranveer Singh's sports drama 83 has failed to create firework at the box office despite positive reviews. The Kabir Khan directorial received a lukewarm opening of Rs 12.64 crore and managed to rake in just Rs 47 crore in its holiday weekend.

Speaking about its box office collection this week, the film collected Rs 7.29 crore on Monday and now if the early estimates are to be believed, the Ranveer Singh starrer saw a dip in its collection on Tuesday and minted around Rs 6.50 crore.

83 Movie Review: Kabir Khan & Ranveer Singh Are Going To Make Every Indian Happy With This Thrilling Innings

With the Delhi government shutting down cinema theatres and multiplexes in the state owing to alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the film is expected to saw further dip in its box office collection. 83 which released in multiple languages in 3741 screens across in the country, has raking in moolah only in premier multiplexes. Overseas, 83 has collected Rs 26.16 crore in three days.

Meanwhile, there are strong whispers doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Ranveer Singh is likely to forgo his pending fee for this film owing to its lackbuster performance at the box office. On the other hand, the actor in his recent interaction with Film Companion had said that he is unruffled by the below-expectations box office figures adding that he is more interested in the process.

Rajinikanth Lauds Ranveer Singh-Starrer 83

The actor was quoted as saying, "The process is the prize. For instance, this film (83), people on Friday were like 'kitna kamaya, Chattisgarh mein kitna kamaya, yeh yahaan pe...' It's Saturday evening, and I haven't once asked how much were the collections."

Spearheaded by Ranveer Singh, 83 revolves around India's historic World Cup Win 1983 and also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others.