83 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Ranveer Singh's Film Fared On Day 6

After a long wait, Ranveer Singh's much anticipated sports drama 83 finally hit the big screens on December 24. However, the Kabir Khan directorial failed to meet to the expectations at the box office and began its journey on a slow note with Rs 12.64 crore.

The movie based on India's historic win in 1983 World Cup, minted a total collection of Rs 60.99 crore in five days (all language collection). Talking about its box office collection on Day 6, early estimates hint that the Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs 5.80 crore.

Meanwhile in an interview with Variety, Ranveer revealed that he prepared for the role of Kapil by initially watching archival footage of the former Indian cricket captain and even stayed as a guest in their house for two weeks where he closely observed the legendary cricket.

"They were so warm and welcoming, they treated me like their own son. It was in that phase I started picking up all of the ammo that I needed to create his character. He came to train me in cricket, showed me the nuances of his batting style, of his bowling action. He's a brilliant, remarkable human being, an absolute alpha and a very inspiring person. So all the time that I spent with him was some of the highlights of my life, because I learned so much and was so inspired by him," Singh was quoted as saying.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 boosts of an ensemble cast which includes names like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu amongst others.