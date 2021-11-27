Antim Day 2 Box Office Collection

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's much anticipated Antim: The Final Truth hit the big screens on Friday (November 26, 2021). An official adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, the movie received mixed reviews from the critics.

In terms of its box office collection on its opening day, as per a report in boxofficeindia.com, the action thriller started on a decent note and raked in Rs 4.25-4.50 crore nett range. As per the buzz, the Salman-Aayush starrer showed some growth in its box office collection on Saturday.

Antim: The Final Truth Movie Review: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Combo Is A Wholesome Entertaining Package

If the early estimates are to be believed, the film collected around Rs 5-6 crore on its second day of release.

Aayush Sharma Was Trained By Tiger Shroff's Trainer For Antim's Transformation

Speaking about Antim, Salman had earlier talked about remaking Mulshi Pattern in an interaction with the media and said, "I took that plot and made a new film out of it. It is different this time. The fans will like it. There are all those facets of (my on-screen persona) but it is finally what the director wanted. It is larger than life film, but more realistic. Here, there is a certain type of character. You have all the dialogues, but it is just that this character looked best alone so we didn't have anyone with him. The only place where he has danced is on 'Bhai Ka birthday'."

Antim stars Aayush Sharma as a dreaded gangster while Salman essays the role of a Sikh cop. The film also marks the debut of TV actress Mahima Makwana.