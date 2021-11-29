Antim Day 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Film Registers Jump In Business

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's much awaited movie Antim: The Final Truth finally made it to the theatres after a long wait last week. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial received mixed reviews from the critics and started its journey at the box office on a slow note. However on the second and the third day of its release, it saw an upward trend in its collections owing to positive word of mouth.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the Salman-Aayush starrer registered 35-40% jump on Sunday. Antim minted an opening of Rs 4.75 crore on Friday which was followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection now stands at Rs 18 crore nett.

Sumit's tweet read, "#Antim registers 35-40% Jump on Sunday !! Friday- ₹ 4.75 cr Saturday- ₹ 5.50 cr Sunday- ₹ 7.75 cr Total- ₹ 18 cr nett !!Monday hold is crucial . #SalmanKhan."

Antim stars Salman Khan as a cop who is pitted against Aayush Sharma's gangster character.

In an interview with Outlook, Aayush had talked about filming action sequences with the superstar and shared, "I have always looked up to him as an actor; we used to ape him or try to be him and performing an action sequence with him was a great deal. It was more about the respect that I have for him. My respect for him made me nervous while holding his neck, punching him or kicking him. It came really in the way of our sequences. His seniority created a lot of nervousness. There were certain instances when I got so into the sequence that I may have hurt him and then I used to keep apologizing and always tried to make sure if he was okay."

Antim, a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mahima Makwana. She essays the role of Aayush's love innterest in the movie.