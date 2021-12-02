Antim Day 6 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Film Has A Steady Run At The Box Office

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's mass entertainer Antim: The Final Truth is maintaining a good spot at the box office ever since it made its way into the cinema halls last week. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is raking in some decent figures despite two other Bollywood releases- Sooryavanshi and Satyameva Jayate 2. While Sooryavanshi is slowly inching towards the 200-crore mark, John's film has been a big disappointment at the box office.

Coming back to Antim, the movie had collected Rs 5.03 crore on Friday, Rs 6.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 7.55 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.24 crore on Monday and Rs 2.90 crore on Tuesday taking the total five-day box office collection to Rs 24.75 crore. Now if the early estimates are to be believed, Antim minted around Rs 2.50 crore on Day 6.

Speaking about his role of a cop in the film, Salman had earlier told Pinkvilla, "I had this character in my mind and knew exactly how I wanted to play it, but while shooting it, I got a little scared because the cop wasn't doing anything. But then I got the confidence. Aayush is playing a powerful character and if I do the same thing, the impact of his character gets diluted. So mine is a chilled out guy, who knows his power. He gets humiliated but at the same time knows how to humiliate others. And all this happens with a smile on his face."

The superstar also revealed that the makers already have a backstory for his character Rajveer Singh for a prequel nd there is a chance of a sequel as well.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Mahima Makwana.