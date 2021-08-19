Bell Bottom Day 1 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar's much anticipated espionage thriller Bell Bottom released in theatres on the national holiday of Muharram on Thursday (August 19, 2021). Amid the COVID-19 scenario prevailing in the country, Bell Bottom battled several odds and finally made it to the big screens even though it failed to get a release in Maharashtra as the cinema halls are still shut owing to the pandemic.

As per a report in Box Office India, early estimates state that the Akshay Kumar-starrer has got a decent opening on its first day of release. It is being said that the 3D version of the film fared better than the 2D one.

The report stated the spy thriller sold 8,250 tickets with business of 17 lakh nett for day one and 11,500 tickets with business of 24 lakh nett for the weekend for PVR chain of theatres across the country (box office numbers awaited).

One hears that Bell Bottom has managed to mint a better advance figure than this year's previous theatrical releases- Roohi and Mumbai Saga, at around 60-65 lakhs nett. However, it might be a tough task for Bell Bottom to cross the collections of both these movies because of less screen count and 50% occupancy rule for cinema halls.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had told a leading daily that Bell Bottom might rake in 30-35% less amount than its collection on a normal day because of no-show in Maharashtra as the city of Mumbai contributes to 30 per cent of the domestic box office. However, he had lauded the producer's decision to release Bell Bottom in theatres and called it a 'brave step.'

Speaking about Bell Bottom, a report in Bollywoodlife.com states that this Akshay Kumar film has been made on a humongous budget of Rs. 170-180 crore (including printing and advertising). It would be interesting to see if this period thriller manages to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office with its limited theatrical release.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.