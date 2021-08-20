Bell Bottom Day 2 Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bell Bottom is the first major Bollywood big-ticket film to arrive in cinema halls after the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic struck the country. Co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi, the film has Akshay essaying the role of a RAW agent who sets out on a mission to rescue 210 passengers held hostage on an Indian Airlines plane.

The film opened to positive reviews from the critics. However, all the words of praise failed to translate into an impressive box office collection owing to its limited theatrical release. The film had a no-show in states Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as theatres are shut owing to the pandemic. In the rest of the theatres across the country, it released with 50% occupancy.

Bell Bottom Day 1 Box Office Collection: Here's How Akshay Kumar's Film Fared On First Day Of Release

According to reports, the Akshay Kumar starrer which released in around 1600 screens, minted an estimated box office collection of Rs 2.50-2.75 crore on its first day of release. This is less than the opening collection of Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi and Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's Mumbai Saga which released when the theatres were allowed to function with 100 per cent occupany before the second wave of COVID-19.

Talking about Bell Bottom's performance on Day 2, early trends suggest that the film had a steady run at the box office and is expected to mint around Rs 2-2.50 crore. As per a report in Koimoi.com, the film is having an impressive run in Kolkata in terms of footfalls. The cities of Ahmedabad and Bengaluru are faring slightly better than Chandigarh.

Bell Bottom is the Hindi film to be shot and completed during the COVID-19 pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID-19 management.