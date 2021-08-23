Bell Bottom Day 4 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Picks Up Business On Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar's spy thriller Bell Bottom released in theatres last week. The film is the first major Bollywood release to arrive in cinema halls after the COVID-19 struck the nation in March last year.

Despite receiving glowing reviews from the critics, Bell Bottom is having a slow run at the box office due to the current COVID-19 scenario and no-release in states like Maharashtra which is a major contributor when it comes to box office figures.

Having said that, the Akshay Kumar-starrer showed an upward trend in its box office collective on festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday (August 22). As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bell Bottom minted an estimated figure of Rs 4.50 crore on its fourth day of release.

The report stated that the total four day box office collection of this Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor now stands at around Rs 12.65 crore. With its jump in its box office collection on Sunday, the film has given a hope that the audience might soon return to the big screens.

Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that Bell Bottom might see a release on OTT after four weeks of its theatrical release.

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "The makers of Bell Bottom and Akshay Kumar have the option to release the film on the digital platform after four weeks from its theatrical release. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has already acquired the streaming rights of Bell Bottom and will premiere the film on its OTT streaming platform."

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is inspired by true-life events and stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in leading roles.