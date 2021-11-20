Bunty Aur Babli 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan's Film Begins On A Slow Note

Yash Raj Films' much awaited film Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in cinema halls on Friday (November 19). Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in leading roles, the con caper opened to mixed reviews. While people praised Saif-Rani's chemistry, it seems the sequel lacked a meaty script unlike the first film.

Speaking about its performance on Day 1, as per a report in boxofficeindia.com, the movie fared slightly better in Delhi NCR and bigger cities of East Punjab and minted 10-15% collections as the film released on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti which is a major holiday in the northern parts of India.

The report further stated that the film is expected to rake in some decent figures in Delhi / UP and its major collections will depend on how it fares in the Mumbai circuit. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is still having a strong hold at the box office and this might affect the collections of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

As per early trends, Saif-Rani's Bunty Aur Babli 2 has minted around Rs 2-3 crore on first day of its release.

Earlier in an interview with New Indian Express, Saif had opened up on how he is excited to play the role of Bunty and said, "I was excited about playing a small-town character because a lot of characters I played in the past were very urban, NRI, and wealthy. The trend has changed massively to come home. It's more interesting to do a (character from) a small-town in Fursatganj rather than in New York now. I was happy I was getting a chance to do that because it was relevant. I had that stomach, a little accent, and performance-wise, I thought it would be interesting."

While Shaad Ali's 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as the con artist couple, Saif stepped into Abhishek's shoes for the sequel with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari featuring as the new 'Bunty aur Babli.'