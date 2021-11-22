Bunty Aur Babli 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji's Film Has A Dull Weekend

Yash Raj Films' much anticipated con caper Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari released in theatres on Friday (November 19). However unlike the first film which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, the film failed to create magic at the box office.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 which opened to mixed reviews from the critics, collected an opening of Rs 2.60 crore on its first day of release. It collected Rs 2.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.20 crore on Sunday. The total weekend collection now stands at Rs 8.30 crore which is quite a disappointing number.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BuntyAurBabli2 has lacklustre opening weekend... No turnaround on Day 2 and minimal growth on Day 3 seals the fate... Will find the going tough on weekdays due to weak trending... Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 8.30 cr. #India biz."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi which is still having a strong hold at the box office and is galloping towards the 200-crore mark. The Rohit Shetty directorial has minted Rs 178.60 crore on three weeks.

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye, Rani had talked about Bunty Aur Babli 2 being compared with the first film and said that the comparisons are warranted and there's no point in denying them.

She was quoted as saying, "Of course, the concept is the same which is about 'consters' who are trying to con people but beyond that, there is no similarity in between both the movies. The old Bunty Aur Babli came in 2005 and it had a different scenario where Rakesh and Vimmi were not digitally savvy. Today, we are talking about 2021 where the millennials are very digitally advanced and are technology savvy. They are doing corns which are different and go with today's time. So, these are two different movies. And, I am sure if people want to compare it great, but I think if they enjoy the film as an individual movie they will surely have a blast."

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is helmed by debutant filmmaker Varun V Sharma.