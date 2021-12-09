Chandigarh Kare Aaashiqui Box Office Prediction: Will Ayushmann-Vaani's Film Entice The Audience?

This Friday sees the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in cinema halls. Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film revolves around Manu (Ayushmann), a weightlifting champion who falls in love with a trans woman played by Vaani Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for his unconventional choice of scripts, seems to be back with another solid content based project and going by the trailer of the film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui ticks all the boxes. In the past, the actor has churned many money-spinners like AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl and the same is expected out for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as well.

When it comes to the box office prediction for this Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor starrer, reports state that it is likely to mint around Rs 4-6 crore on its first day of release which is likely to pick up with strong word of mouth. The early trade reviews for the film which has started pouring in on social meda is positive so far.

Ayushmann's last three films did the business on an average of Rs 35 crores in the first weekend, it is likely that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui could mint around Rs 15 to 20 crores in its first three days.

Recently in a chat with indianexpress.com, director Abhishek Kapoor talked about how he deals with box office failures and said, "What your failure teaches you, your successes will never teach you." He said that the first weekend is the toughest but after the first Monday, the learning process begins.

Kapoor said that he doesn't rely on box office numbers to finalize the idea of his next project. He was quoted as saying, "I don't look at the box office, I don't look at anything else other than my relationship with the idea." He said that it's the human connection at the core of the idea which attracts him.