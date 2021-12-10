Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Day 1 Box Office Collection

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's much awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit the theatrical screens on Friday (December 10, 2021). The film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, received positive response from the critics for its sensitive portrayal of LGBTQ+ community and sex-change operations.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on its first day of release, early estimates suggest that the Abhishek-Vaani starrer is likely to mint around Rs 4-5 crore on its first day of release. Despite its non-existent buzz prior to its release, the film is expected to pick up business over the weekend with positive word of mouth.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Ayushmann-Vaani Kapoor Bring A Refreshing LGBTQA Positive Love Story

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Vaani Kapoor as a trans woman who falls in love with Ayushmann Khurrana's character. Speaking about her, director Abhishek Kapoor told India Today in an interview, "I have to give it to Vaani for saying yes to this film. Any other Bollywood actress would have said no because they are concerned about their brand, their image and how the public will see them. But she was so trusting. I really respect that. She didn't need any convincing."

EXCLUSIVE! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Star Abhishek Bajaj: My Body Needed Major Transformation

On being asked if he was worried about showing a trans woman's love story in mainstream cinema, he shared, "No, I am not worried because my intent was pure. In Kai Po Che, I showed the Gujarat riots. In Kedarnath, there was a Muslim porter at India's most important shrine. It was a tricky arena, but it's all about intent and approach. You need to have courage to back your work, otherwise you shouldn't make movies."

He further continued, "In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the presentation I have attempted is mainstream. It looks beautiful. I wanted to make it celebratory so that people would watch it. If you want people to understand something, you speak to them in a language they understand. If I had made a film on this subject in an arty and dark way, just showing the pain, nobody would come. The point is for people to understand, accept and normalise it. As much as we talk about the LGBTQA community, the number of closeted people are far more than the ones who are out. This Covid era should teach us about appreciating life a lot more."