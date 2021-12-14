Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Day 4 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann-Vaani's Film Is Steady At The Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is having a steady run at the box office as it passed the crucial Monday test and minted Rs 2.15 crore on its fourth day of release.

The Abhishek Kapoor directorial had got an opening of Rs 3.75 crore on Friday which was followed by Rs 4.87 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.91 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.15 crore on Monday. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs 16.68 crore.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Ayushmann-Vaani Kapoor Bring A Refreshing LGBTQA Positive Love Story

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is steady at multiplexes of #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh, which is driving its biz... Has Tue and Wed to score, before #SpiderMan juggernaut takes over on Thu... Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 16.68 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about how she bagged the movie, Vaani Kapoor recently told Pinkvilla in an interview, "So it was lockdown time, Gattu called me and said, 'I am sending you a script, just read and see what you think of it'. I read it, called him up and I heard him telling me how he is viewing it, what treatment he wants to give, and what's his point of view, because you know a film like that has never been made before. It can be tricky, it can go incredibly right or terribly wrong."

Vaani Kapoor On Playing A Trans Woman In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: I Am Secure Not To Be Affected By Trolls

She further added, "Also, the fact that I already love his cinema, the world that he creates in his films, takes everything very sensibly, responsibly and showcases in a very aesthetic manner. Then you have someone like Ayushmann Khurrana, who I feel is such a brave artist. He is multi-faceted and has already proven the kind of cinema he supports, and the kind of subject that needs to be highlighted and addressed, and does it in a very responsible way again."

Vaani Kapoor has been garnering praises for her performance as a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.