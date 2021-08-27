Chehre Box Office Prediction: Will Big B -Emraan Hashmi's On Screen Face-Off Bring Back Audience To Theatres?

After Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is the second major Bollywood film to release in theatrical screens. The murder mystery was earlier slated to release in April this year. However the makers were forced to postpone the release date owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the reasons why this Rumy Jafry directorial has garnered a lot of curiosity is because that the film has Big B and Emraan Hashmi sharing screen space for the first time. Having said that, it would be interesting to watch if this flick manages to pull back the crowd in the theatres amid the current COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Speaking about how Chehre is expected to fare on its first day of release, trade pundits predict an opening collection between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told news9live.com that he believes unlike Akshay's Bell Bottom, Chehre has a specific target audience, due to which the box office collection may be completely different for the film.

He was quoted as saying, "Rumi Jaffery's mystery thriller is mostly made for an upmarket premium audience. Its an urban thriller and mostly looking for intellectual target audience unlike BellBottom. It is hard to predict the film's box office performance due to various SOPs followed in different places. The seating occupancy varies from 30-50 per cent in many places, others follow different curfew timings. With limited screens and different protocols, the film's performance completely depends on its story."

Johar went on to say that more than a film's box office performance, it's important to see the return of big ticket films in cinema halls, starting with Bell Bottom, Chehre and Thalaivi.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's faceoff on screen, Chehre has also caught everyone's attention because of Rhea Chakraborty who marks her return on the big screen post Sushant Singh Rajput's death controversy.