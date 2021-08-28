Chehre Day 1 Box Office Collection: A Slow Start For Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Film

Rumy Jafry's murder mystery Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi released in theatrical screens on Friday (August 27) and received mixed reviews from the critics. The film is the second major Bollywood big-ticket movie to arrive in cinema halls after Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on its first day of release, early reports suggest that the Big B-Emraan starrer had a dull start. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the movie is estimated to have raked around in around Rs 60 lakhs on Friday. The report further mentions that Chehre released in 1000 screens in India with the film faring well in Delhi.

Earlier in an interview with Outlook magazine, producer Anand Pandit had opened up about taking the risk of releasing Chehre in theatres amid the current COVID-19 scenario and no-show in states like Maharashtra where theatres are still shut due to second wave of the pandemic.

He was quoted as saying, "As far as I know, every maker who has made a film for the big screen wants to release it in theatres. I am no exception and regardless of the risks, I feel, it is the right time to start going back to the theatres. The industry's well-being depends on it and I hope more producers join me and do the same."

Directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza in pivotal roles.