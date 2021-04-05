Mohit Chadda Starrer Flight And Kunal Kapoor’s Koi Jaane Na Struggle At The Box Office

The unfortunate spike in the COVID-19 cases lately in the country has put the recently released films in a soup when it comes to their fate at the box office. The newly released movies namely Flight and Koi Jaane Na have been struggling to get a suitable opening at the box office. It seems that the new restrictions which have been imposed in the state of Maharashtra may further take matters downhill for the two films.

Talking about the film Koi Jaane Na, the movie is written and directed by Amin Hajee. The film stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles and was released at the box office amidst a less promotional buzz. The only thing that managed to garner attention from the film is the track 'Har Funn Maula' featuring megastar Aamir Khan and Eli AvrRam. However, apart from that, the film has been struggling at the box office right since its release.

Talking about the movie Flight, the film is helmed by Suraj Joshi and stars Mohit Chadda in the lead roles. The trailer of the film had garnered some considerable buzz due to the movie being an intense and gritty survivalist drama. The movie has also managed to impress some critics with its VFX and cinematography with the majority of its portions shot inside a plane. However, this has still not managed to better the movie's fate at the box office. It has been struggling to stay afloat at the box office ever since its release.

According to the distribution and production sources, the combined first-day collections of the Mohit Chadda starrer Flight and Kunal Kapoor starrer Koi Jaane Na is less than Rs 50 lakh. Even though Flight is expected to fare a little better at the box office over the week owing to the positive reviews and word-of-mouth. However, the final box office numbers of the two movies from its opening are yet to be out. It will be interesting to see if things take a turn for the better for Flight and Koi Jaane Na at the box office over the coming weeks.