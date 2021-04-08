Mohit Chadda Starrer Flight Goes On Strong At The Box Office Despite Lockdown

Directed by debutant Suraj Joshi, Flight became the talk of the town ever since its trailer release. The makers of the Mohit Chadda starrer made sure to create a curiosity amongst the audience regarding the movie. Having released the movie in the theatres despite restrictions, Flight continues to entertain the audience.

With the possibility of a complete nationwide lockdown high at stake, the suspense thriller's standing at the box office has been strong over the past week. Even though Mumbai, which is considered the hub for the entertainment market, is facing early lockdowns, the movie is being enjoyed by the audience in the rest of the country. The stable standing of the film at the box office has truly been an inspiration for filmmakers.

An elated Mohit Chadda, shares, "We wanted to give the audience a movie worthy of the 'Big Screen Entertainer' that we have all missed since the pandemic. We are humbled that our dream project is entertaining the audience in this time of need. We never forgot to remind our fans to take precautions first during all our announcements. It makes the entire team extremely happy that even with taking safety measures, Flight has maintained its firm hold on the box office of 2021. I hope the audience keeps enjoying Flight along with taking necessary health measures."

The edge of the seat thriller follows the mind-numbing journey of business tycoon Ranveer Malhotra, who has to fight for his survival on an abandoned plane. A Crazy Boyz Entertainment production, K.Chadda's Flight is directed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. Starring Mohit Chadda, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani, Shibani Bedi in pivotal roles, the movie released on April 2nd, 2021 on the big screens.