Mumbai Saga BO Prediction: Will Emraan-John's Film Get Affected By The Rise In COVID-19 Cases & Night Curfew?

After Roohi, Sanjay Gupta's gangster film Mumbai Saga starring Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham is all set to hit the theatrical screens on March 19, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the early screenings of the film has received a positive response, the film might take a hit owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the night curfew in a few states.

Reportedly, Mumbai Saga is gearing up for a release on approximately 2000 plus screens. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the booking for this film has not opened so far in multiple single screens across India as the distributor, Anil Thadani, is trading the exclusive release window of Mumbai Saga with Satyameva Jayate, which is slated for a box office clash with Salman Khan's Radhe On Eid 2021.

While the trailer has enough elements to engage the masses, the songs of Mumbai Saga have failed to strike a chord.

The report further stated that the biggest challenge for this John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer will be to combat the element of uncertainty as there is a constant fear of night curfew and lockdown all across the country.

Some of the key markets for the film in Maharashtra, are already under lockdown, whereas a few districts are following night curfew. The same is the scenario in Gujarat as well, as night curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. There are COVID-19 restrictions in few places in Bhopal and Indore.

According to early estimates, the day one box office prediction for Mumbai Saga is Rs 2.75 to 3.75 crore.

"There are so many cases in Maharashtra and the situation is bad. Maharashtra contributes to 30-40 per cent of box office collection. Also, filmmakers make money from OTT and satellite now and releasing in theates is just a formality. They are also trying to help the theatre owners and help things come back to normal," trade analyst Atul Mohan was earlier quoted as saying as per a report in Bollywoodlife.

On the other hand, John was recently quoted as saying by Mid-day, "Let's be honest, it's a common industry notion that if an actor is not confident of a film, he dumps it on OTT. Almost 90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad. I am not saying this film is spectacular (Mumbai Saga) but we are not worried about its failure. I won't use the pandemic as a crutch," while talking about why he was so keen for Mumbai Saga to have a theatrical release.

Set in the 1980s-90s, Mumbai Saga revolves around Bombay's transformation into Mumbai. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as a cop who is on a mission to end the crime in the city while John Abraham plays the role of a dreaded gangster.

ALSO READ: John Abraham Gets Brutally Honest; Says Almost 90% Of Films That Opted For OTT Release Were Bad

ALSO READ: John Abraham Says Mumbai Saga Is Made For The Big Screen, Adds He 'Won't Be Available For Subscription Fee'