Mumbai Saga Day 2 Box Office Collection

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama Mumbai Saga released in theatres on Friday (March 19, 2021). Despite receiving a thumbs up from the audience in the metro city, the film failed to rake in big numbers on its opening day owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sanjay Gupta directorial collected Rs 2.82 crore on Friday which was less than what was expected from a mass entertainer starring two popular names.

Earlier, John and Emraan were spotted selling tickets at a box office in a theatre in Mumbai, to encourage the audience to watch the film in cinema halls. Speaking about the second-day box office collection, the mass entertainer is expected to pick up business on Saturday.

The early estimates state that Mumbai Saga is likely to collected Rs 3.20 crore on Day 2.

Earlier, while speaking with a tabloid, Emraan Hashmi who essays the role of a cop in Mumbai Saga, had said that the film is perfect for a big screen experience.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I saw the film a few weeks ago in a preview theatre and Sanjay (Gupta, director), John (Abraham) and I were chatting...we have been saying this since the lockdown that it is a cinema film. Of course, it is a little tricky to release it because of COVID but theatres are opening up and it is the right time to put it out there. We really don't know what the (box office) collections will be but people who are comfortable in seeing the film will come and after that we will probably know of OTT release. But it is a film that was made for theatrical release, it's best enjoyed in theatres. But yes, it's a pretty uncertain future, we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, what restrictions will be imposed in Maharashtra due to the spike in cases. This is something we can't gauge but it is an immersive film meant for the theatres so we decided to put it out there."

Set in the era of 80s-90s, Mumbai Saga has Emraan Hashmi essaying the role of a cop who sets out on a mission to nab one of the most feared gangsters played by John Abraham.

