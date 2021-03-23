Mumbai Saga Day 4 Box Office Collection: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's Film Stays Steady

John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi's latest release Mumbai Saga has passed the crucial Monday test by minting Rs. 1.49 crore on Day 4 of its release. On the first two days, despite receiving a positive word-of-mouth, the film helmed by Sanjay Gupta had scored box office figures much less than expected owing to COVID-19 health scare and the night curfew in some parts of the country.

However, Mumbai Saga managed to spring a surprise on Sunday by minting Rs. 3.52 crore. The gangster flick continued to have a steady run at the box office on Monday by collecting Rs 3.52 crore. The total four-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 10.23 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga stays steady on Day 4 [Mon]... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 47.16%... Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 10.23 cr. #India biz."

#MumbaiSaga stays steady on Day 4 [Mon]... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 47.16%... Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 10.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2021

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi had opened up about the makers opting for a theatrical release for Mumbai Saga and said, "I think the entire team, including producer Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay, should be applauded for being brave and making such a strong decision. We could have taken the easy route out. We had the option of releasing the movie directly on an OTT platform, but we feel responsible for this film as it was designed to be a big-screen experience. Putting it out on a small-screen platform will be a disservice to this film. Releasing it in theatres should get a trickle-effect. The fear will take a while to wear off. Even if the collections are not as great, it's an initiative and should be seen for what it is. We don't know what will happen eventually, but this film was waiting for a long time to see its audience in a theatre. So be it!"

Mumbai Saga also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Ronit Roy and Mahesh Manjrekar in prominent roles.

