Mumbai Saga Day 6 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's Film Sees Drop In Numbers

When the theatres re-opened post the COVID-19 lockdown, filmmakers wasted no time in announcing the release dates of the films which were in the pipeline because of the pandemic. Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's Roohi was the first Bollywood mainstream film to release in cinema halls, followed by Sanjay Gupta's gangster film starring Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham.

Talking about Mumbai Saga, the movie saw a drop in its box office collection on Day 6 of its release as it minted Rs. 90 lakhs. The film's box office figures were impacted by Hollywood's latest release Godzilla Vs Kong which sprang a pleasant surprise at the ticket windows.

Earlier, the Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham starrer had grossed an opening collection of Rs. 2. 82 crore. The action thriller collected Rs. 2.40 crore on Saturday, Rs. 3.52 crore on Sunday, Rs. 1.49 crore on Monday, Rs. 1.47 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 90 lakhs on Wednesday. The total six-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 12.60 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.60 cr. #India biz."

Set in the 1980s-90s, Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga tells the story of Bombay's transformation into Mumbai. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as a cop who sets out to nab a gangster essayed by John Abraham. Mumbai Saga stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Talking about returning to gangster genre with Mumbai Saga, Emraan had earlier told Firstpost, "I was offered a lot of films that were kind of copies of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. When Sanjay came to discuss Mumbai Saga, I had pre-decided that he has come to offer a gangster role but I was pleasantly surprised when he said, 'You're playing a cop'. After that, I was quite anxious because I didn't want to play a straight-jacketed uni-dimensional cop. And then, Sanjay said that this cop is no less than a gangster, he is a gangster in uniform. This got me more excited because I have never seen characters as black or white, all the characters I have done live in a grey world, which I find to be very relatable."

ALSO READ: Mumbai Saga Day 5 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi-John Abraham's Film Holds Strong

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi On His 'Serial Kisser' Tag: I Have Not Done Those Films For A Bit