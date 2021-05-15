Radhe Overseas Day 2 Box Office Collection

Staying true to his word, Salman Khan released his much anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid (May 13, 2021). While the film didn't get a theatrical release in India owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did manage to hit the big screens in international markets like UAE, USA, Australia and others.

In India, the action thriller premiered on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms. Radhe garnered 4.2 million views across platforms on Day 1. An elated Salman shared this news and wrote, Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u 🙏."

Coming to its overseas box office collection, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai collects 580k USD (Rs. 4.24 crore) on first day of its release. Despite the current Covid-19 pandemic hampering in theatre film screenings across the globe, the film began its box office journey on a promising note.

If early reports are to be believed, the film has managed to rake in impressive figures on Friday as well. (official box office numbers still awaited).

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Salman Khan and director Prabhu Deva's third outing together after Wanted and Dabangg 3. The film features the superstar as a cop who sets out on a mission to bust drug mafia. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in prominent roles.