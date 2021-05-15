Radhe Overseas Day 3 Box Office Collection

Salman Khan-Disha Patani's mass entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release on Eid last year. However, the makers were forced to postpone the release of the film owing to cinema halls being shut down because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

After a year-long wait, the Salman Khan-starrer got a digital release in India owing to lockdown-like restrictions in states across the country. On the other hand, the movie did manage to get a theatrical release overseas. Despite negative reviews, the action entertainer has succeeded in impressing the international audience.

On the first day of release, Salman's Radhe minted a worldwide collection of 580k USD (Rs. 4.24 crore). It continued its golden run on day 2 as well. Here's the break-up of Radhe's two-day overseas box office.

Australia box office

Day 1- 48,706 USD [Rs. 35.77 lakh]

Day 2- 74,966 USD [Rs. 54.93 lakh]

New Zealand box office

Day 1- 8,024 USD [Rs. 5.89 lakh]

Day 2- 13,607 USD [Rs. 9.97 lakh]

U.S.A box office

Day 1- 55,143 USD [Rs. 40.41 lakh]

Day 2- USD 52,505 [Rs. 38.47 lakh] on Day 2

U.A.E/G.C.C box office

Day 1- 1.39 million AED [Rs. 2.77 crore]

Day 2- figures still awaited

Early reports state that the film fared well on its day 3 of release as well. (official numbers still awaited).

Prior the film's release, Salman Khan had admitted in a media interaction that he has no hope in terms of his film raking in big moolah amid the current COVID-19 crisis. The superstar had said that the makers will be losing money on this movie. However, they are still going ahead with it as they feel this is the right time to release Radhe.

Salman had further apologized to all the theatre owners in India and said that he is planning to re-release the film in theatres once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe stars Salman Khan as a cop who sets out to chase a drug kingpin Rana (played by Randeep Hooda). The movie also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.