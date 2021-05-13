Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Opening Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Gets A Decent Start Overseas

Salman Khan-Disha Patani's much awaited action entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai finally released in selected theatres and on streaming platforms like ZEEPlex and DTH channels today (May 13, 2021). The film was initially supposed to have a theatrical release on Eid last year. However, the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced the makers to delay their movie by a year.

ALSO READ: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Review: Salman Khan's Eidi Has Barely Anything Worth Going 'Seeti Maar'

Speaking about how it fared on its first day of release overseas, as per report in Boxofficeindia.com, early estimates suggest that the Salman Khan-starrer had a decent start at the box office in Australia. It minted a box office figure in the range of 60-70k.

This is less than Salman's less Eid release, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which had minted around Rs 110k plus on its opening day. Reportedly, Radhe has not yet reached this mark due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Coming to Radhe's box office collection in India, trade analyst Atul Mohan earlier told News 18, "Very few theatres around the country, some in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to be screening the film. The revenue generated will be negligible. Salman Khan's films are critic-proof, a negative review has never affected his film. He knows he is an entertainer and has to do films that appeal to the masses. He never bothered about what critics would say."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Urges His Fans To Not Watch Radhe Through Piracy, Says 'No Piracy In Entertainment'

He further added, "Since OTT platforms do not reveal their viewership numbers, there is no way to say whether the film is a hit or a flop. After watching the film, one can do a comparative analysis of how much the film could have earned if it had a regular theatrical opening in pre-COVID-19 times."

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Salman Khan essaying the role of an encounter specialist who sets out to bust drug mafia in the city. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.