Roohi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Witnesses A Normal Drop In Numbers

After a drab 2020 for the Hindi film industry owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi is the first Bollywood mainstream film to release in theatres post the lockdown. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles, the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

However, in terms of the box office numbers, Roohi ended the dry spell at the ticket counters and raked in some impressive moolah on Day 1 of its release. The Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer had an opening collection of Rs 3.06 crore on Thursday (March 11, 2021).

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 1, early estimates state that the movie minted around Rs 2 crore on Friday. According to the report in Box Office India, Roohi witnessed a normal drop and earned around Rs 1.75-2 cr. The two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 4.50-4.75 crore nett.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with Bollywood Hungama, Janhvi opened up about how she bagged Roohi. The Dhadak actress revealed that she went up to producer Dinesh Vijan herself when she heard he was making this film. Janhvi said that the single line description of "a girl being possessed by a chudail and one man being in love with the girl and the other with the chudail" was enough to get interested in taking up the film.

Meanwhile, while talking about how Janhvi had to undergo "multiple look tests" for her role, director Hardik Mehta had shared in an interview, "We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character."

