Roohi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Springs A Surprise

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's latest release Roohi is giving the team plenty of reasons to say 'Let the music play'. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the horror comedy has kept the ball rolling at the box office. It has come as a breather for cinema halls and distributers who were waiting for the dry spell at the box office to end after a lackluster 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, Roohi which hit the big screens on the festival of Maha Shivratri (March 11, 2021), has surprised a major section of trade with its performance at the ticket windows. If the early estimates are to be believed, the Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer has seen a jump in its box office collection on Saturday (Day 3) as compared to Friday (Day 2) (box office numbers still awaited). As per a report in Box Office India, the movie collected around Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 3.

Roohi minted an opening collection of Rs 3.06 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. The two-day box office collection stood at Rs. 5.31 crore.

Earlier, after watching Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor's father and producer Boney Kapoor had got emotional and said that her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi would have been proud of her.

Talking about the horror-comedy genre gaining popularity in India, Janhvi recently said in an interview with Deadline, "In the past 2-3 years I've seen a lot of them. It's a wonderful genre, all the jump-scares as well as the comic-relief aspects. I love them for the adrenalin rush. Especially when you get to watch it communally in a theater, it's a wonderful experience."

