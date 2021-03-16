Roohi Day 5 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film Passes Monday Test

Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi released in theatres on Thursday (March 11, 2021) on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in prominent roles, the film received mixed reviews from the critics. However, it seems the film has struck a chord with the audience as it is performing better than expected in the current scenario amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 5 (Monday), the Janhvi Kapoor starrer minted Rs 1.35 crore. Earlier, Roohi had collected Rs. 3.06 crore on Thursday, Rs. 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs. 3.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.85 crore on Sunday. The total five-day box office collection of Roohi now stands at Rs. 13.93 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.93 cr. #India biz."

See his tweet.

#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Roohi has become Rajkummar Rao's third highest all-time opening grosser after collecting Rs. 12.58 crore over its four day extended weekend. His previous releases, Stree and Judgemental Hai Kya had collected Rs. 31.26 crore and 19 crore respectively, in their opening weekend.

Earlier, in an interview with a tabloid, Rao had opened up about how Roohi is different from Stree and said, "It is a very different world and character. My only thing was, people have loved Stree so much and they know Vicky so well, so I wanted to make Bhawra very different from Vicky. I gave him a different look and speech pattern. But the fun is pretty similar, so I really hope that people would come and enjoy this as much as they enjoyed Stree."

Roohi is helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

ALSO READ: Roohi First Weekend (4 Days) Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor's Horror Comedy Continues Its Impressive Run

ALSO READ: Roohi Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor's Horror Comedy Falls Flat When It Comes To 'Kiston Mein' Laughs & Chills