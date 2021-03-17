Roohi Day 6 Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Horror Comedy Has A Steady Run

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi was the first major Bollywood release to hit the theatrical screens after the reopening of cinema halls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the horror comedy surprised the trade section by minting Rs. 3.06 crore on its opening day on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri (March 17, 2021).

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 6 (Tuesday), the movie registered a drop in box office figures as it earned a little less than its collection on Day 5 (Monday). After a weekend collection of Rs. 12.58 crore, the Janhvi Kapoor starrer minted Rs. 1.35 crore and Rs 1.26 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The total six-day box office collection now stands at Rs. 15.19 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Roohi is steady on Day 6 [Tue], almost at par with Day 5 [Mon]... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 15.19 cr. #India biz."

#Roohi is steady on Day 6 [Tue], almost at par with Day 5 [Mon]... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 15.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2021

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Janhvi had shared that she is quite scared of ghosts in real and each time she watches a horror film, she starts imagining reflections in the mirror or creatures sitting on her closet. However, still, she approached Dinesh Vijan when she heard that he was casting for Roohi.

"I heard the one-line concept and I fell in love with it. The concept was, there's this girl and she's possessed by a chudail. One man is in love with the girl and the other with the chudail," Janhvi had told Spotboye. Meanwhile, Janhvi's father and producer Boney Kapoor had got all emotional after watching Roohi and had said that her late mother would have been proud of her.

