Roohi First Weekend (4 Days) Box Office Collection: Janhvi Kapoor's Horror Comedy Continues Its Impressive Run

Janhvi Kapoor's latest release Roohi is having a fabulous run at the box office. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in prominent roles, the horror comedy saw a small leap on Sunday when it comes to its box office figures.

Roohi collected Rs 3.85 crore on its fourth day of release (Sunday). After minting an opening collection of Rs 3.06 crore on Thursday, the Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer had grossed Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 3.42 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. The total weekend collection now stands at 12.58 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 12.58 cr. #India biz."

See his tweet.

#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 12.58 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi is the first Bollywood mainstream film to arrive in cinema halls after the Centre allowed 100% occupancy in theatres. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics and the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the horror comedy is having an impressive run at the box office. It has come across a ray of hope to Bollywood who had a drab 2020 owing to theatres being shut because of the pandemic.

Speaking about how she prepped for her role in the film, Janhvi earlier shared in one of her interviews, "I watched The Exorcism Of Emily Rose repeatedly. I think that actress Jennifer Carpenter is simply outstanding. It is one of the most underrated performances ever. I also watched Jyothikaji's performance in Chandramukhi very closely. And Bhool Bhulaiya. Then I saw the original Exorcist with Linda Blair."

Roohi is helmed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Maddock Films. The Janhvi Kapoor starrer revolves around a singing witch who puts grooms to sleep so that she can possess their brides.

