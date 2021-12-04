    For Quick Alerts
      Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap 'Eclipses Biz Of All Hindi Films', Rakes In Rs 4.05 Crores On Opening Day!

      By
      |

      Sajid Nadiadwala's newest romance filled musical saga, Tadap is busy setting high benchmarks at the box office. Starring the debutant, Ahan Shetty and the gorgeous, Tara Sutaria in the leads, the film has released in theatres and managed to rake in Rs. 4.05 crores on its opening day alone.

      tadap

      Senior trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of the film, as he wrote, "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1... Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films... Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2... Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. #India biz."

      The film is touted to be a blockbuster as it carries spectacular action sequences, an intense story of love and romance along with great performances from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.

      Presented by Fox Star Studios, Tadap is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. The film directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is now out in theatres.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 17:57 [IST]
