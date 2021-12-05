Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap Goes Toe-To-Toe With Big Releases, Earns Rs 4.12 Crores On Day 2 At Box Office!

Things are looking good for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap that had a great first-day opening and collected 4.05 crore on its release day. With 50% occupancy in the largest market of Maharashtra, the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer eclipsed the biz of recent Hindi films and saw energetic footfalls even on Day-2.

The intense love story was steady on Saturday collecting 4.12 crore, taking the 2-day total to 8.17 crore, all this despite the pandemic norms and sudden rains.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap 'Eclipses Biz Of All Hindi Films', Rakes In Rs 4.05 Crores On Opening Day!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the numbers saying, “#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz... Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹8.17 cr. #India biz.”

After the promising start at the box office, the film maintains pace even on Day-3 going by early reports and is a huge draw for the young audience and the masses.

Tadap Day 1 Box Office Collection

What’s even more interesting is that Tadap that launched newcomer Ahan Shetty is going toe-to-toe with big-ticket films starring established industry names, making this achievement nothing short of spectacular.