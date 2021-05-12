Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Will Not Be Screened In Hyderabad Theatres, Here's Why

The makers of the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have decided to release the movie in a hybrid manner, both in the theatres and on the OTT platform. The decision was taken owing to the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. When it came to the release of the movie into the theatres, the fans of the megastar living in Hyderabad were in for a treat as it was expected to release on some of the screens in the city. For the unversed, the city of Hyderabad was under a night curfew from April 20, owing to the pandemic situation but still, the film was expected to release with three or four shows per day in some of the theatres.

However, now it seems that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will not be seeing a release in Hyderabad. This is because the Telangana government has now imposed a lockdown in the state starting from May 12, 2021. It will go on till a span of 10 days and the only time when the lockdown will relax in a day is from 6 am to 10 am. This will result in the Salman Khan starrer not getting a release in theatres in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Salman Khan On Radhe's Box Office Collection: We Will Lose Money, It's Going To Be Almost Zero

The owner of a single screen theatre named Devi 70MM, Raj Tadla also revealed to Bollywood Hungama about the same. He said that around 20 to 50 tickets for each show for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was booked on Thursday and Friday. He added that now he will have to refund the amount to all the patrons. The theatre was supposed to screen three shows of the movie.

Also Read: Disha Patani Reveals Why She Was Intimidated By Salman Khan During Initial Days Of Radhe Shoot

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also be available on ZeePlex in a pay-per-view system. Talking about the film, it has been helmed by Prabhudeva. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the same was much loved by the fans. The foot-tapping soundtracks from the movie have also received a thumbs-up from the masses. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to impress the masses with its hybrid model of release.