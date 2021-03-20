Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Day 1 Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Film Fails To Impress!

After a long delay, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar tarring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, saw a theatrical screen on Friday (March 19, 2021). The movie is Arjun-Parineeti's third outing together after Ishqzaade and Namaste England. Sadly, their latest release failed to make a mark at the box office on the first day of release.

The film started off on a disappointing note at the box office by earning less than what Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy Roohi grossed on Day 2. According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar managed to collect just Rs. 10 lakh nett on its opening day. He even added that many theatres pulled down the film because there was no audience.

Sumit tweeted, "#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar mints ₹ 10 lakh nett on its opening day . 🤦🏻‍♂️." In another tweet, he wrote, "Maximum shows of #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar are getting canceled because of NO AUDIENCE.. Its a biggest disaster by @yrf after #NealAndNikki & #Qaidiband."

See his tweets.

#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar mints ₹ 10 lakh nett on its opening day . 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 20, 2021

Maximum shows of #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar are getting canceled because of NO AUDIENCE.. Its a biggest disaster by @yrf after #NealAndNikki & #Qaidiband — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 19, 2021

Earlier, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee had opened up about releasing Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in theatres amid the current COVID-19 scenario and said, "I am happy that in the middle of Covid, I am releasing one of my films that captures the outside so much. It's all about the outdoors, the roads of Delhi, the hills of Uttarakhand, the buses, the train stations, so you are really outside and you are with people, the texture, the locations, the mountains, the hills, the bus stations, the Gurgaon highways."

However, going by the first-day collection of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, it looks like the makers miscalculated this step!

