Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection

Milap Zaveri's mass entertainer Satyameva Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar released a day earlier before Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth. However, the film failed to meet the expectations of the audience and registered a dull opening on first day.

Satyameva Jayate 2 failed to draw the audience back to the multiplexes. However it fared a little better in single screens. After collecting an opening of Rs 3.60 crore on Day 1, the film failed to pick up on second day. If the early estimates are to be believed, the John Abraham-starrer collected around Rs 3 crore on Day 2.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the first day box office collection and written, "#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1... Multiplexes weak... Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate... Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]... Thu ₹3.60 cr. #India biz."

It is to be noted that the opening collection of Satyameva Jayate 2 is much less than the first film which had grossed Rs 19.50 crore despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Gold at the box office.

Recently in an interview with PTI, director Milap Zaveri had said that he has sensed disdain from a section of the audience towards commercial films often dubbed as 'masala' entertainers even though every industry in the world ultimately relies on these films to keep the commerce alive. He further added that the money earned from such films empowers other directors to experiment with their content.