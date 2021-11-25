Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Mass Entertainer Gets A Lackluster Opening

John Abraham's much anticipated film Satyameva Jayate 2 released in theatres on Thursday (November 25, 2021). Helmed by Milap Zaveri, the mass entertainer stars the actor in a triple role while Divya Khosla Kumar plays the leading lady.

However, film opened to negative reviews from the critics and received flak for its tired stereotypes and messy story-telling. Speaking about its performance at the box office on its opening day, a report in Box Office India stated that the film started on a dull note and managed a collection of around 15-20 per cent range at single screens in places like CP Berar, Bihar and Nizam / Andhra were better.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Prediction: Will John Abraham's Triple Act Entice The Audience To Cinema Halls?

The report further stated that Satyameva Jayate 2 began on a slow note in multiplexes with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi giving it some stiff competition. Apparently, the film got a lackluster start in the North and West regions.

If the early estimates are to be believed, the John Abraham-starrer minted around Rs 3-4 crore on first day of its release.

Milap Zaveri On Satyameva Jayate 2's Clash With Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth

Earlier while speaking with IANS, John had said that his film is meant for the masses and not for the niche audience.

The actor had said, "Firstly, our film Satyameva Jayate 2 is made for the mass audience and not for the niche. People who buy tickets, go to the theatres, especially the audience of single-screen theatres in a small town, are not bothered about the reviews and critical explanation. They want entertainment."

He had further added, "That is why their enthusiasm is also reflected in the box-office collection. For us, actors and producers, that is the most important factor. I also must mention that there is a clear disconnect between what is happening on social media and how that is played out on box-office collections."