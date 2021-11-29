Satyameva Jayate 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection: John Abraham's Film Continues To Have A Dismal Run

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 was one of the most awaited films considering it featured the actor in a triple role for the first time and marked his reunion with Milap Zaveri. Unfortunately, the mass entertainer opened on a disappointing note and minted low box office figures.

While it faired a little better in single screens, the film failed to pick up business in the multiplexes even during the weekend. As per a report in Bollywoodlife.com, John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2, the movie collected Rs 3.60 crore, Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively (net collection).

Now if the early estimates are to be believed, Satyameva Jayate 2 has collected around Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday.

Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to negative reviews from the critics with some even bashing John's over-the-top action sequences and jingoism in the film.

Recently in an interview with Mid-day, the Dishoom actor said that he is unfazed by all the trolling and memes doing rounds on the social media and was quoted as saying, "Such a film can be quantified only by ticket sales. Beyond that, it doesn't matter who said what about it on Twitter. We knew we're catering to the Hindi hinterland audience. As an actor, I want to juggle this space and a Batla House [2019], which is appreciated for its fine research and its layers. I don't want to cater only to the metropolitan audience, and forget that there's an India beyond. There are people who have a condescending attitude [towards these movies], but it doesn't matter. I've survived in this industry for so long because I'm doing something right."

Satyameva Jayate 2 needs to pick up business to stay afloat at the box office.