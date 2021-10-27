Shehnaaz-Diljit's Honsla Rakh Beats Qismat; Becomes Number 1 North Indian Film Of The Year
Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa's film Honsla Rakh, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, continues to break records and create new ones at the box office. Diljit's maiden production film has become highest-grossing films surpassing Qismat's collection.
As per Box Office India report, the movie made a business of more than Rs 3 crores on the second weekend, making its total to almost Rs 15.50 crore in ten days.
Honsla Rakh Surpasses Chal Mera Putt 2 and Qismat 2’s Collections
Its business on Sunday was affected in the Delhi circuit because of T-20 world cup match between India-Pakistan. However, its collection was good in East Punjab which has led the film to surpass the total business of Chal Mera Putt 2 and Qismat 2's collections, which were Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 2.90 crore, respectively on the second weekend.
So Far The Film Has Collected
First
Week:
(East
Punjab
and
Rest)
Total:
Rs
12,35,00,000
Friday: (East Punjab and Rest) Total: Rs 73,00,000
Saturday: (East Punjab and Rest) Total: Rs 96,00,000
10
Days
Total
East Punjab: Rs 10,53,00,000
Rest: Rs 4,85,00,000
Total: Rs 15,38,00,000
#1 North Indian Film Of The Year
Diljit shared the numbers of Day 10 and 11 and revealed that it has become number 1 North Indian Film of the year! The film collected Rs 36.75 crore worldwide gross on Day 10 and Rs 38.15 crore on Day 11.
Honsla Rakh Highest-Grossing Films Beating Qismat
As per the report, it has become one of the highest-grossing films beating Chal Mera Putt 3, Qismat 2 and Qismat. It has bagged the 6th place in the list. While Honsla Rakh has earned Rs 38.15 crore (US$5.1 million) worldwide gross, Chal Mera Putt 3, Qismat 2 and Qismat have collected Rs 35.80 crore (US$4.8 million), Rs 33.23 crore (US$4.4 million) Rs 31.28 crore (US$4.2 million) worldwide gross, respectively.
Highest-Grossing Films In India & Overseas
The film has bagged 8th place in highest-grossing films in India by earning Rs 18.64 crore (gross).Not just that, Honsla Rakh has beaten Qismat & Qismat 2 to become highest-grossing films at overseas. While the former earned US$2,577,924 (Rs 19.31 crore) gross, Qismat and Qismat 2 have collected US$1,758,481 (Rs 12.03 crore) and US$1,532,047 (Rs 11.47 crore) gross, respectively.
Highest-Grossing Films On Opening Day
It has bagged the second place at highest-grossing films on opening day by earning Rs 3.01 crore (gross) and Rs 2.55 crore (Nett). The first place is occupied by Carry On Jatta 2 which collected Rs 3.03 crore (gross) and Rs 2.37 crore (nett).
Top 10 Movies In North America
As per tribute.ca, the film bagged 7th place at Top 10 Movies in North America in weekend box office numbers.
However, the third week can be crucial for the film as new Punjabi and Hindi films are all set to release during Diwali.