Shehnaaz-Diljit's Honsla Rakh Beats Qismat; Becomes Number 1 North Indian Film Of The Year

Honsla Rakh Surpasses Chal Mera Putt 2 and Qismat 2’s Collections

Its business on Sunday was affected in the Delhi circuit because of T-20 world cup match between India-Pakistan. However, its collection was good in East Punjab which has led the film to surpass the total business of Chal Mera Putt 2 and Qismat 2's collections, which were Rs 2.30 crore and Rs 2.90 crore, respectively on the second weekend.

So Far The Film Has Collected

First Week: (East Punjab and Rest) Total: Rs 12,35,00,000

Friday: (East Punjab and Rest) Total: Rs 73,00,000

Saturday: (East Punjab and Rest) Total: Rs 96,00,000

10 Days Total

East Punjab: Rs 10,53,00,000

Rest: Rs 4,85,00,000

Total: Rs 15,38,00,000

#1 North Indian Film Of The Year

Diljit shared the numbers of Day 10 and 11 and revealed that it has become number 1 North Indian Film of the year! The film collected Rs 36.75 crore worldwide gross on Day 10 and Rs 38.15 crore on Day 11.

Honsla Rakh Highest-Grossing Films Beating Qismat

As per the report, it has become one of the highest-grossing films beating Chal Mera Putt 3, Qismat 2 and Qismat. It has bagged the 6th place in the list. While Honsla Rakh has earned Rs 38.15 crore (US$5.1 million) worldwide gross, Chal Mera Putt 3, Qismat 2 and Qismat have collected Rs 35.80 crore (US$4.8 million), Rs 33.23 crore (US$4.4 million) Rs 31.28 crore (US$4.2 million) worldwide gross, respectively.

Highest-Grossing Films In India & Overseas

The film has bagged 8th place in highest-grossing films in India by earning Rs 18.64 crore (gross).

Highest-Grossing Films On Opening Day

Not just that, Honsla Rakh has beaten Qismat & Qismat 2 to become. While the former earned US$2,577,924 (Rs 19.31 crore) gross, Qismat and Qismat 2 have collected US$1,758,481 (Rs 12.03 crore) and US$1,532,047 (Rs 11.47 crore) gross, respectively.

It has bagged the second place at highest-grossing films on opening day by earning Rs 3.01 crore (gross) and Rs 2.55 crore (Nett). The first place is occupied by Carry On Jatta 2 which collected Rs 3.03 crore (gross) and Rs 2.37 crore (nett).

Honsla Rakh Stays Strong At Box Office; 2nd Indian Movie After Baahubali 2 To Be On N. America's Top 10 List

Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh Is UNSTOPPABLE; Will It Surpass Qismat's Collection At Box Office?

Top 10 Movies In North America

As per tribute.ca, the film bagged 7th place at Top 10 Movies in North America in weekend box office numbers.

However, the third week can be crucial for the film as new Punjabi and Hindi films are all set to release during Diwali.