Honsla Rakh Stays Strong At Box Office; 2nd Indian Movie After Baahubali 2 To Be On N. America’s Top 10 List

Honsla Rakh, Punjabi rom-com movie directed by Amarjit Singh Saron stars Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. Set in Canada, the film depicts story of a divorced father, who raised his son (played by Shinda Grewal) on his own. The film, which was released on October 15, got bumper opening and has broken several records at the box office.

Shehnaaz-Dijit's film continues to rock at the box office even after a week. Diljit has been sharing the box office numbers on his social media. It collected Rs 30.25 crore (worldwide gross) on day 8 and Rs 33.35 crore on day 9.

The actor also revealed that Honsla Rakh is the only second Indian movie after Baahubali 2 to be on North America's top 10 charts two weeks in a row!

As per Box Office Worldwide report, it has collected over Rs 75 lakh nett on the eight day. The nett collections of Honsla Rakh in India are as follows.

First Week

East Punjab: Rs 8,45,00,000

Rest: Rs 3,90,00,000

TOTAL: Rs 12,35,00,000

Friday

East Punjab: Rs 47,00,000

Rest: Rs 30,00,000

TOTAL: Rs 77,00,000

TOTAL (8 days)

East Punjab: Rs 8,92,00,000

Rest: Rs 4,20,00,000

TOTAL: Rs 13,12,00,000

Honsla Rakh became the first Punjabi film to set up a benchmark in the box office post-pandemic. As per the report, Paudaa had collected Rs 3.90 crore nett (in August) followed by Chal Mera Putt 2 which collected 6.75 crore nett and Qismat 2 which earned Rs 10.60 crore nett in a week.