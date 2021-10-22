Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh Is UNSTOPPABLE; Will It Surpass Qismat’s Collection At Box Office?

Honsla Rakh that stars Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, is the story of a divorced father, who raised his son on his own. The film, which was released on October 15, had a great opening weekend in India and overseas. It has been doing well at the box office and has already broken several records at the box office and is unstoppable.

Diljit has been sharing the collection that his film made at the box office and has also been urging people to watch the film along with their families.

On day 1, Honsla Rakh collected Rs 5.05 crore worldwide gross, on day 2, Rs 11 crore and on day 3 it made Rs 17.5 crore. While on day 4 it collected Rs 21 crore worldwide gross, on day 5 it collected Rs 23.75 crore. Diljit recently shared the film collected Rs 26.25 crore on day 6.

As per Seelatest.com, it is being said that the film might enter the top ten highest-grossing Punjabi films list if it earns more than Rs 31.28 crore and might surpass Qismat's collection!

Meanwhile, as per Box Office India, till now the nett collections of Honsla Rakh in India (Total of East Punjab & Rest) till date are as follows:

Friday: Rs 2,55,00,000

Saturday: Rs 2,30,00,000

Sunday: Rs 2,80,00,000

Monday: Rs 1,37,00,000

Tuesday: Rs 1,28,00,000

Wednesday: Rs 1,20,00,000

TOTAL (6 days): Rs 11,50,00,000

Meanwhile, the actor came LIVE on Instagram and had a chat with his fans. He thanked them for all their love and support. Recently, he also added Sonam to his live chat, who also thanked everyone for their love on behalf of the team.