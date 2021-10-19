Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit's Honsla Rakh Earns Rs 17.5 Cr; Here Are 5 Records That The Movie Broke At Box Office

Great Numbers In Chandigarh Despite Capacity Restriction

According to Box Office India report, the film collected Rs 36,50,000 on its first day in Chandigarh. Earlier, it was Carry On Jatta 2 which collected Rs 38,00,000, but this was before the pandemic, when there was no capacity restriction.

Highest Opening

In 2019, Diljit's Shadaa had collected Rs 2,43,000, which was the highest Punjabi opening film of all times. And now, Diljit has beaten his own last record and set a new one as Honsla Rakh collected Rs 2.55 crore on its first day. It has made Rs 1,75,000 in East Punjabi and Rs 8,00,000 from the rest of the parts in India. On the other hand, Shadaa had collected Rs 53,00,000 from the rest of the parts of India on its first day, before pandemic.

Honsla Rakh Beats Bell Bottom & Venom!

As per Box Office India report, Honsla Rakh has collected Rs 51 lakhs in Delhi beating big Bollywood and Hollywood releases like Roohi (Rs 42 lakh), Bell Bottom (Rs 35 lakh), Shang Chi (Rs 32 lakh) and Venom- Let There Be Carnage (Rs 30 lakh) on their first day.

Honsla Rakh’s International Numbers- Highest Collection Worldwide

Honsla Rakh, which was released across 725 sites, made Rs 2 crore overseas, leading to a gross total of 5 crores, which is more than Bell Bottom and Roohi that were released across almost 1500 sites, post pandemic. As per a Box Office of India report, the Diljit-Shehnaaz starrer, in the US / Canada collected $180,000, UK - £25,000, Australia - $35,000, Gulf - $35,000 and others - $10,000.

Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Film Honsla Rakh Collects Rs 11 Cr In 2 Days At Box Office; Rated 9.5 On IMDb

Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself Heroine Of Bigg Boss, Says 'Hero Was Someone Else,' Hinting At Sidharth Shukla

Capacity Of Film Increased

The capacity of the film has increased from 50 percent to 66 percent in Punjab. Considering the love that the film has been getting, it won't be surprising if the film becomes the highest-grossing Punjabi movie.