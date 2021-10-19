Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit's Honsla Rakh Earns Rs 17.5 Cr; Here Are 5 Records That The Movie Broke At Box Office
Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Honsla Rakh has been doing well at the box office. The film had earned Rs 5.15 crore on Friday, Rs 5.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the Punjabi film stands at Rs 17.5 crore. Diljit shared the box office collection figures on Instagram, and wrote, "TWO LEAVES OF POMEGRANATE, IN THE #HonslaRakh WEATHER, RECORDS ARE BREAKING SOHNIYEEEE!"
The film has also been trending on number 7 in the North Americal Weekend Box Office chart. The actor shared a note on Insta story that read as Honsla Rakh #7 in North America Weekend Box Office Chart!! First time ever such an achievement for any Punjabi film, Bahubhali 2 is the only other Indian language app film to crack the North America Top 10 at the box office!! Hug me hug me soniye." (sic) According to the numbers of Box Office Of India, the collection of Honsla Rakh has smashed records. Take a look at top 5 records that the movie broke at the box office.
Great Numbers In Chandigarh Despite Capacity Restriction
According to Box Office India report, the film collected Rs 36,50,000 on its first day in Chandigarh. Earlier, it was Carry On Jatta 2 which collected Rs 38,00,000, but this was before the pandemic, when there was no capacity restriction.
Highest Opening
In 2019, Diljit's Shadaa had collected Rs 2,43,000, which was the highest Punjabi opening film of all times. And now, Diljit has beaten his own last record and set a new one as Honsla Rakh collected Rs 2.55 crore on its first day. It has made Rs 1,75,000 in East Punjabi and Rs 8,00,000 from the rest of the parts in India. On the other hand, Shadaa had collected Rs 53,00,000 from the rest of the parts of India on its first day, before pandemic.
Honsla Rakh Beats Bell Bottom & Venom!
As per Box Office India report, Honsla Rakh has collected Rs 51 lakhs in Delhi beating big Bollywood and Hollywood releases like Roohi (Rs 42 lakh), Bell Bottom (Rs 35 lakh), Shang Chi (Rs 32 lakh) and Venom- Let There Be Carnage (Rs 30 lakh) on their first day.
Honsla Rakh’s International Numbers- Highest Collection Worldwide
Honsla Rakh, which was released across 725 sites, made Rs 2 crore overseas, leading to a gross total of 5 crores, which is more than Bell Bottom and Roohi that were released across almost 1500 sites, post pandemic. As per a Box Office of India report, the Diljit-Shehnaaz starrer, in the US / Canada collected $180,000, UK - £25,000, Australia - $35,000, Gulf - $35,000 and others - $10,000.
Capacity Of Film Increased
The capacity of the film has increased from 50 percent to 66 percent in Punjab. Considering the love that the film has been getting, it won't be surprising if the film becomes the highest-grossing Punjabi movie.