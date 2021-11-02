Sooryavanshi Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar's Cop Film With Rohit Shetty Light Up The Box Office?

With things slowly resuming back to normalcy in Bollywood amid the looming pandemic, all eyes are on Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif which is the first Bollywood big-ticket film to hit the celluloid after the Maharashtra government allowed re-opening of theatres from October 22 in the state.

Touted to be one of the most anticipated films of this year, the makers are going all out to ensure that their outing ticks all the boxes when it comes to drawing the crowd back to the theatres after a gap of almost two years.

Since the Akshay Kumar-starrer is releasing during Diwali, everyone is expecting the film to rake in big numbers on its first day of release as many states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have announced 100 percent occupany in cinema halls.

If reports are to be believed, Sooryavanshi is expected to mint around Rs 15-20 crore on its opening day. It is being said that this Rohit Shetty directorial will be getting the widest post pandemic release in over 3200 screens in India. A recent report in Pinkvilla stated that while Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom was released in around 1600 screens in India, the screens have been doubled for Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, the makers are also having huge expectations from the film in the overseas market. Another report by the same entertainment portal mentioned that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on over 1000 prints in the overseas market. The wide release is a result of demand in the exhibition belt in major markets like USA, Canada and UAE.

A Sacnik report stated that the advance booking of first day show of Sooryavanshi in India is around 68L (numbers till 5.40 am on November 2).

Reportedly, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty had played a key role in initiating the process of reopening cinemas halls in Maharashtra along with other personalities from Bollywood. He had also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the re-opening of theatres in the state.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's first collaboration with both, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The action entertainer has a run time of 2-hour 25 minute and has been cleared with U/A certificate and no cuts by Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The biggie also has cameos by two of the most loved characters from Rohit's cop universe- Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).