Sooryavanshi Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Entertainer Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark In Week 2

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's latest release Sooryavanshi is having a terrific run at the box office. The cop film helmed by Rohit Shetty, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just ten days at its domestic box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi [Week 2] crosses ₹ 150 cr... Records EXCELLENT NUMBERS on [second] Sun... If it maintains the consistency on weekdays and Weekend 3, there's a strong chance of going past ₹ 200 cr mark... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr, Sun 13.39 cr. Total: ₹ 151.23 cr. #India biz."

In another tweet, he continued, "#Sooryavanshi biz at a glance...⭐ Week 1: ₹ 120.66 cr ⭐ Weekend 2: ₹ 30.57 cr ⭐ Total: ₹ 151.23 cr #India biz."

Speaking about its performance, Sooryavanshi collected Rs 50 crore on Day 2, Rs 100 crore on Day 5 and Rs 150 crore on Day 10. The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer has been declared a HIT at the box office.

When it comes to international markets, the Rohit Shetty directorial is having a fabulous run there as well as it has minted Rs 45.55 crore in its second week of release. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: *WEEK 2* TOTAL ₹ 45 CR+... [Week 2] ⭐ Fri: $ 500k ⭐ Sat: $ 620k

⭐ Total: $ 6.12 million [₹ 45.55 cr] #Sooryavanshi #Overseas."

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi has revived the business of cinema halls after one and a half year lull due to the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his recent interview with a news agency, the filmmaker said that said holding on to the project for 19 months was not easy and recalled how his decision to release the film in theatres was ridiculed by many who thought that he had gone mad as 'nobody is going to come theatres.' However now with the film tasting success at the box office, Shetty has managed to put all the naysayers to silence.