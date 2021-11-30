Sooryavanshi Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Is Inching Towards 200 Crore Mark

Despite limited screens owing to two other Bollywood films, Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth and John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 releasing in theatres, Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is having a good run in cinema halls.

As of now, the mass entertainer has minted Rs 189.74 crore in 25 days and is slowly heading towards the 200 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures and wrote, #Sooryavanshi continues to attract footfalls in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat on [fourth] Mon, despite limited screens/shows... [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs, Sat 1.43 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 62 lacs. Total: ₹ 189.74 cr. #India biz."

Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Says Some People From Industry Were Betting Against Film's Success Before Release

Earlier while speaking with PTI, director Rohit Shetty had said that the success of his latest directorial is yet to sink in.

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "I am a guy who waited for 19 months, if I had to earn money, I would have done that earlier. I make films with absolute honesty. With this film, I was only worried that I should not go wrong with the belief that people will come to the theatres."

Salman Khan Talks About Sooryavanshi's Box Office Success; Says 'I Am Impressed With The Critics This Time'

He continued, "I could not sleep the night before the release, I was awake till 12.30 in the afternoon. I had my sleepless nights because nobody knew what was going to happen. The one tag that will change after Sooryavanshi is that commercial films are made for money."

Sooryavanshi has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a brave cop who sets out on a mission to foil a terrorist attack on the city of Mumbai. The film also has cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.