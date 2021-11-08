Sooryavanshi: Cop Drama Becomes Akshay Kumar's 27th Movie To Cross 100 Crore Mark In 3 Days

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi released on November 5 and set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The electrifying duo of Akshay and Rohit Shetty inevitably attracted the masses to witness the lavish instalment of the cop universe. Now, this latest achievement of the movie will definitely leave the actor's fans overjoyed.

According to the latest tweet by the Twitter page, Indian Box Office, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has now become the actor's 27th highest-grossing movie to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days. Not only this but Akshay has become one of the first actors to achieve this stupendous success at the box office in the history of Indian cinema. Take a look at the tweet.

#Sooryavanshi is #AkshayKumar 27th movie to cross 100 cr+ Worldwide gross, crosses the mark in 3 days. Most for any actor in the history of Indian cinema. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) November 8, 2021

Looking at the frenzy that Sooryavanshi has been creating, it will not be a surprise if the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer will go on to create an even more furore at the box office. Speaking about Sooryavanshi's performance in the Indian market, the movie crossed the 50-crore mark in just two days. It minted Rs 26.29 crore on Friday and Rs 23.85 crore on Saturday, thus taking its total collection to Rs 50.14 crore.

Sooryavanshi Day 3 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Has An Impressive Weekend

The movie went on to maintain a stronghold at the box office on Day 3 as well and registered a bumper weekend collection. Early estimates hint that the Rohit Shetty directorial collected around Rs 25-30 crore on its third day. Sooryavanshi was released on 3519 screens across the country.

Sooryavanshi Day 2 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Akshay Kumar had earlier opened up on feeling a sense of responsibility with Sooryavanshi being the first Bollywood biggie to kickstart cinema halls post COVID-19 and told Moneycontrol.com in an interview, "Overwhelming is just the beginning of how this feels... I have released so many movies by now, all with their own pressures and expectations, but this one is in a league of its own. To feel the responsibility to carry not only my movie but everyone else's movies after me is a kind of heavyweight I have never carried before. But there is no other movie I would rather carry on my shoulders through this pensive storm than Sooryavanshi."