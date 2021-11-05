Sooryavanshi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Starts Box Office Run With A Bang

After a long wait, Rohit Shetty's much anticipated cop film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leading roles released in theatres in India and worldwide on Friday (November 5). The action entertainer is the first major release to arrive in cinema halls after the Maharashtra government allowed re-opening of theatres in the State.

While the long-delayed cop drama opened to mixed reviews from the critics, the film did manage to get unprecedented response in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and others with the crowd finally stepping towards the theatres.

Reportedly, the Akshay Kumar-starrer set a new record as it released in over 1300 screens in 66 countries including North America, UAE, Australia amongst others. In India, Sooryavanshi released in over 4000 screens after a long negotiation with three major national chains- PVR, Inox and Cinepolis over its revenue sharing.

Speaking about its first day box office collection, early estimates state that Sooryavanshi has minted an opening collection of Rs 20-25 crores on Day 1. A PTI report quoted leading film distributor Raj Bansal as saying that the film got a slow start in the morning but picked up business in the evening shows. Manoj Desai, executive director of G7 Multiplex and Maratha Mandir, also expressed his thrill over the audience's response to the film and said that it brought back the good old days when the viewers used to have a gala time before the COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar as a cop Veer Sooryavanshi who sets out to thwart a major terrorist attack in the city of Mumbai. The film also has cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.