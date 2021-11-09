Sooryavanshi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Has A Dazzling Run

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest Bollywood flicks to hit the big screens since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the industry. Though the cop flick received mixed reviews from the critics, it is having an impressive run at the box office and is now slowly heading towards the 100-crore mark.

The Akshay Kumar starrer sent a wave of joy for the film industry and revived cinema halls when it received a bumper opening of Rs 26.29 crore on its first day of release. This was followed by Rs 23.85 crore on second day and Rs 26.94 crore on third day, taking the total box office collection to Rs 77.08 crore.

The film has also emerged as Akshay's highest opening weekend. This record was previously held by Mission Mangal which had collected Rs 67.13 crore in its first weekend.

Now if the early estimates are to be believed, Sooryavanshi has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours and has collected around Rs 13-15 crore on Day 4.

Globally too, the action entertainer is raking in fabulous numbers. Sooryavanshi who released in over 1300 screens in 66 countries including US, Canada, UAE, Australia amongst others, has minted a cumulative total of Rs 24.58 crore.

Sooryavanshi marks Rohit Shetty's first collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The cop film revolves around Akshay Kumar's character Veer Sooryavanshi, an ATS officer who sets out on a mission to thwart a terrorist attack.