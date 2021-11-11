Sooryavanshi Day 6 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Continues To Impress

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's latest release Sooryavanshi has set the box office on fire. The cop flick released in theatres last week (November 5) and since then, is having a fantastic run at the box office. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the fourth film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe has succeeded in pulling the audience back to the cinema halls after a long dull period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Sooryavanshi has collected Rs 102.81 crore in five days. The Akshay Kumar starrer received a bumper opening of Rs 26.29 crore on Day 1. This was followed by Rs 23.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 26.4 crore on Day 3, Rs 14.51 crore on Day 4 and Rs 11.22 crore on Day 5.

Speaking about its performance at the box office on Day 6, the masala entertainer collected around Rs 9-10 crore. Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's nineth film to cross the 100-crore mark. The filmmaker holds the record for maximum films in the 100 crore club.

Not just in India, Sooryavanshi is performing well in the overseas as well and has minted Rs 31.39 crore in five days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Wednesday, "'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: 5-DAY TOTAL ₹ 31 CR+...⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn ⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn ⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn ⭐ Day 4: $ 480k

⭐ Day 5: $ 440k ⭐ Total: $ 4.22 million [₹ 31.39 cr]."

Meanwhile, reports state that the makers of Sooryavanshi have struck a hefty deal with Netflix for its OTT release. One hears that the Rohit Shetty directorial will be available for streaming on this OTT platform in the first week of December.

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi who sets out on a mission to foil a deadly terrorist attack while Katrina Kaif plays his love interest. The cop film also features guest appearances by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba.