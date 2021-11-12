Sooryavanshi Day 7 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Film Has A Fantastic Week

Rohit Shetty's latest directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has brought back the charm of watching movies in cinema halls after a long dull period due to pandemic. Despite the current health scenario and 50% occupancy in many states across the country due to COVID-19 guidelines, the mass entertainer has delivered a blockbuster run at the box office.

Speaking about its box office performance, the Akshay Kumar starrer took everyone by surprise when it raked in Rs 26.29 crore on its opening day. This was followed by Rs 23.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 26.4 crore on Day 3, Rs 14.51 crore on Day 4, Rs 11.22 crore on Day 5 and Rs 9.55 on Day 6, taking the total box office collection to Rs 112.36 crore.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Sooryavanshi saw a little dip in its box office collections on Thursday. Early estimates state that the Rohit Shetty directorial has minted around Rs 7-8 crore on Day 7.

When it comes to its performance in overseas markets, the movie has enthralled the audience there as well. As per a tweet by Taran Adarsh, Sooryavanshi has collected Rs 34.08 crore in six days.

His post read, "'SOORYAVANSHI' OVERSEAS: 6-DAY TOTAL ₹ 34 CR+... ⭐ Day 1: $ 1.08 mn ⭐ Day 2: $ 1.15 mn ⭐ Day 3: $ 1.06 mn ⭐ Day 4: $ 480k ⭐ Day 5: $ 440k ⭐ Day 6: $ 360k ⭐ Total: $ 4.58 million [₹ 34.08 cr] #Sooryavanshi #Overseas."

Sooryavanshi is director Rohit Shetty's nineth film to enter the 100 crore club. The action entertainer revolves around Akshay Kumar's cop character Veer Sooryavanshi who sets out to nab the mastermind of a deadly terrorist attack. Starring Katrina Kaif as Akshay's romantic interest, the film also has guest appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.